BJP will not dislodge the govt: BSY

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said his party is not making any effort to woo the Congress MLAs in order to install a BJP government in the state.

“We are in the Opposition and will remain in the Opposition. The BJP is not making any effort to dislodge the coalition government,” the former chief minister told DH over phone on seeking his reaction to the speculations in the state political circle that the saffron party had been trying to poach the Congress legislators.

Yeddyurappa was in Raichur district as part of his tour to strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

It is speculated that the BJP has been trying to conduct “Operation Lotus” (poaching MLAs from other parties) in an effort to form its own government. The BJP currently has 104 MLAs. Many of the Congress leaders, including state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, have been claiming that efforts are being made by the BJP to poach the Congress MLAs.