Black fungus infection detected in Mysuru

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said there are two patients with the fungal infection ‘mucormycosis’ (black fungus) in Mysuru and they are being treated at the Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI).
Speaking to media persons during the celebration of Basava Jayanthi on Friday, the minister said there is no cause for worry. “The patients, who were treated for Covid-19, were in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a fortnight. Now, they have been diagnosed to be infected with black fungus. The doctors are treating them and have kept a close watch on them. They will be fine soon,” he said.
