Black fungus to be treated in respective districts: CS

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar said, "A team of experts that has been constituted to tackle the possible third wave have opined that the second wave would subside by June 15."

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Hassan, on Tuesday, he said, "The patients suffering from black fungus will not be sent to Bengaluru or other cities as treatment for the same has been started at all the district medical hospitals."

Commenting on the vaccination, he said, "Those above 45 years are being given free vaccination. But, the vaccination for those above 18 years will have to wait as there is shortage. In an effort to prevent shortage of oxygen in the district, measures have been taken to supply 100 cylinders from Mangaluru to Hassan every day."

As the rural areas continue to report a surge in Covid cases, the officials have been told to keenly monitor the situation at villages, Ravikumar said.

He also visited the War Room, vaccination centres and Covid Care Centres in Hassan and supervised the functioning.