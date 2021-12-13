Black ink thrown at pro-Maharashtra leader by Kannada activist in Belagavi

Black ink thrown at pro-Maharashtra leader in Belagavi

The MES has called for a bandh on Tuesday to protest against the black facing of its president Dalvi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 12:39 ist
MES president Deepak Dalvi black facetted by Kannada activist in Belagavi. Credit: DH Photo

Activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) prevented personnel from Belagavi City Corporation from removing a stage installed on a road next to the Vaccine Depot ground for their convention opposing the winter session of the state legislative Assembly being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

MES activists sat on the stage, creating hurdles for the personnel to clear the gathering.

Earlier, MES president Deepak Dalvi, former MLA Manohar Kinekar and others were involved in an altercation with police and civic officials.

The 'road-block' incident came as an embarrassment to the leaders of the pro-Maharashtra outfit.

However, Kinekar denied that MES had encroached the road and said the presence of a Kannada flag flying in front of the Belagavi City Corporation office was an attempt to suppress the outfit.

Soon after, a Kannada activist doused black ink on Dalvi near the stage. The activist, who was identified as Sampath of the Karnataka Nav Nirman Pade raised slogans in favour of the state.

Police immediately detained Sampath and whisked him away from the spot.

Meanwhile, the MES has called for a bandh on Tuesday to protest against the black facing of its president Dalvi.

