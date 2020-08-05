Black panther spotted at BRT range

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hanur (Chamarajanagar Dist),
  • Aug 05 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 22:00 ist
A black panther that was captured in the camera trap, at Byluru Wildlife range, BRT Tiger Reserve.

For the first time, a black panther was spotted at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, recently.

The picture of the panther was captured in the camera trap, at Byluru wildlife range, coming under the BRT limits. A black panther was also spotted at the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

BRT, which was announced as the Wildlife Sanctuary in 1987, was announced as Tiger Reserve in 2011. The region shares its border with the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Sathyamangala Tiger Reserve. The region has tigers, leopards and many wild animals. Now, black panther has been added to the list.

According to the Forest department officials, the picture of the black panther has been captured at the cameras installed near Yedeyaralli corridor.

 

Black Panther
Chamarajanagar

