B'luru cop tests negative for Covid-19

The people of Chamarajanagar district, heaved a sigh of relief as the Bengaluru police constable, Patient 650, who had visited Hanur taluk, a couple of days ago, tested negative, on Wednesday.

The throat swab of the P650 was collected on May 1 and was informed that he tested positive on May 4. However, repeated tests confirmed that he tested negative, on Wednesday, and there was confusion over the name and the mobile number of another police personnel, with the same name.

This led to panic, as the constable had accompanied his wife and daughter to his in-laws’ house at Belathuru village, Hanur taluk on Monday.

Following his visit to the village, 18 primary contacts and seven secondary contacts were quarantined and tests conducted. Precautionary measures were taken. Belathuru and Uddanuru villages were disinfected.

According to the report, the negative report of one person was received on May 5. Due to entry of same name twice, confusion was created regarding the positive patient. Hence, the repeat samples of both the persons have been taken and sent for confirmatory testing. Remedial action will been initiated once the final confirmatory reports are received from the labs. As of now both the persons are isolated. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned officials responsible for the confusion, it is said.