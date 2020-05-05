B'luru cop tests positive, panic grips Ch'nagar

Chamarajanagar district, which maintained ‘green zone tag’, right from the beginning, is in trouble, after a police constable from Bengaluru (Patient 650), who tested positive for Covid-19, visited the district.

The constable had accompanied his wife and daughter to his in-laws’ house at Belathuru village, Hanur taluk on Monday.

Chamarajanagar district had returned to normalcy, by beginning economic activities a couple of days ago. The number of persons under quarantine was nil, when the lockdown was lifted. Now, panic has returned, with some people being sent for quarantine.

Addressing media persons, here, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the district administration swung into action, as soon as it learnt about the constable’s visit to Hanur, and shifted 14 people, primary contacts of the constable and four secondary contacts to the quarantine facility in Chamarajanagar.

“The other seven secondary contacts have been traced and all arrangements are done to shift them to the quarantine facility. The police personnel, who interacted with the constable at the checkpost too will be sent to quarantine,” he added.

The constable had come to the village on Monday morning, with his wife and daughter. As soon as the tests confirmed that he was positive for coronavirus, the authorities instructed him to return to Bengaluru immediately.

The DC explained the constable visited Belathuru village, after his throat swab was sent for test, for suspected Covid-19.

He came from Bengaluru, without getting any permission from the higher officials. There is no information that he possessed travel pass. It is an offence to travel, when his samples had been sent for test. A letter has been written to the authorities to take action against him, the DC said.

Precautionary measures have been taken at Belathuru and Uddanuru villages and the people have been instructed to stay indoors. The Fire and Emergency personnel sprayed disinfectants at both the villages, the DC said.