Boards and corpns: Mysuru misses yet another opportunity

Mysuru district, which has sent three BJP MLAs to the Assembly, the highest for the party in the Mysuru region, has missed an opportunity even in the nomination to State Boards and Corporations.

It has to be mentioned that there is no one in the B S Yediyurappa-lead Cabinet, from Mysuru. All other districts of the region — Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar — have only one MLA each. With the nomination of Preetham J Gowda as Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited and C S Niranjan Kumar as Chairman of Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Limited (KSFIC), Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, respectively got representation in the government. Earlier, on February 6, 2020, K C Narayana Gowda from KR Pet of Mandya was sworn-in as minister.

Only Mysuru district — with MLAs S A Ramadass of Krishnaraja segment, L Nagendra of Chamaraja segment and B Harshavardhan of Nanjangud — remains unrepresented.

Besides, the neighbouring district of Kodagu, which has returned BJP MLAs from both of its constituencies is also left unrepresented. It has to be noted that Kodagu — with Madikeri and Virajpet segments — is a stronghold of the BJP and both its MLAs — M P Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah respectively — are seniors.

With the nomination of Adagur H Vishwanath as MLC, there is hope that Mysuru might get a place in the Cabinet if there is an expansion, in future. Apart from this, former minister Ramadass is also an aspirant in case there is an expansion.

There are many aspirants like R Raghu, general secretary of BJP state Slum Morcha, and T S Srivathsa, city BJP president, who are looking forward for some nomination.