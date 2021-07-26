Boating suspended at Ranganathittu bird sancutary as Cauvery water level rises

With more than 35,000 cusec inflow into Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, over 10,000 cusec is being let into the river. As the water level of River Cauvery has increased, the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in the taluk has suspended boating as a precautionary measure.
Bird Sanctuary Range Forest Officer K Surendra said as the water level has increased boating has been suspended from Friday. However, bird watching, photography, butterfly park and others will be open for the public, he said.
