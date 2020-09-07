Bodies of 4 youths who went missing recovered from Bhima river

The bodies of four youths who had gone missing in Bhima river on Sunday when they went for a swim, have been recovered on Monday morning by the teams of Fire and Emergency Services, NDRF, Home Guards personnel and local fishermen.

The youth have been identified as Aman, Ayan and Rehman, all aged 16 and residents of Aziz Colony in Yadgir and Rehman(16) from Kalaburagi. Missing youths could not be traced though the search operation that continued till Sunday evening.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said a warning sign board will be erected near Gurusunagi bridge after holding discussion with the deputy commissioner and the officials of Small Irrigation Department.