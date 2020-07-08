Body abandoned suspecting Covid death in Malavalli

Suspecting that the death of a person was due to Covid infection, residents of Honaganahalli in the taluk, ran to a safe distance, out of fear, when the body was brought home for performing the last rites here, on Wednesday.

The body was abandoned for a while. The residents staged a protest, demanding the authorities to conduct Covid test, before the last rites.

Nagaraju (50) of Musukanakoppal in T Narasipur taluk, is the deceased. He was working in Bengaluru. Due to the fear of Covid outbreak, he had come to his uncle's house in Honganahalli in Malavalli taluk on Tuesday evening.

However, he took ill in the morning and was admitted to a hospital in Kollegal, for respiratory problems. Later, he died. This created panic among the people, who suspected that the death was due to Covid. They demanded that the last rites be performed only after conducting Covid test.

A team of officials, including Taluk Health Officer Dr Veerabhadrappa, and police visited the spot and assured that the funeral would be conducted as per Covid protocol. But, the villagers were adamant that Covid test be conducted, and staged a protest.

Later, as per the advise of the officers, the relatives decided to shift the body to Musukanakoppal in T Narasipur taluk. As a precautionary measure, 11 people, including an autorickshaw driver, have been placed under home quarantine.