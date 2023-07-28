Body of car driver fished out of VC Canal in Mandya

Body of car driver fished out of VC Canal in Mandya

The car had fallen into the canal after the driver allegedly lost balance.

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 28 2023, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 12:03 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

A day after a car accidentally fell into VC canal of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam near Thibbanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya, the driver's body was fished out of the canal on Friday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh.

The car had fallen into the canal on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost balance.

Despite several attempts, police and personnel of department of fire and emergency services could not fish out his body till 8.30 pm on Thursday, police said.

Mandya rural police have registered a case.

The body has been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy.

