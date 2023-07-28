Body of car driver fished out of VC Canal in Mandya

A day after a car accidentally fell into VC canal of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam near Thibbanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya, the driver's body was fished out of the canal on Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Lokesh.
The car had fallen into the canal on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost balance.
Despite several attempts, police and personnel of department of fire and emergency services could not fish out his body till 8.30 pm on Thursday, police said.
Mandya rural police have registered a case.
The body has been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals
Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war
July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record
Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover
Western Ghat: Land-use changes hit endemic biodiversity
Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa