Body of Covid-19 victim kept for public viewing in Mysuru

Despite the cases of Covid-19 going out of control and many people losing lives, it appears that a section of citizens is not bothered about the infection.

The family members and friends of a deceased, who died of Covid-19, kept the body for public viewing at NR police limits in the city. The body was kept in a church, according to the police.

The police, who rushed to the spot on learning about the incident, visited the spot and registered cases under National Disaster Management Act and Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Act.