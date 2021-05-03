Body of Covid-19 victim kept for public viewing

Body of Covid-19 victim kept for public viewing in Mysuru

The police registered cases under National Disaster Management Act and Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Act

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 03 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock File Photo

Despite the cases of Covid-19 going out of control and many people losing lives, it appears that a section of citizens is not bothered about the infection.

The family members and friends of a deceased, who died of Covid-19, kept the body for public viewing at NR police limits in the city. The body was kept in a church, according to the police. 

The police, who rushed to the spot on learning about the incident, visited the spot and registered cases under National Disaster Management Act and Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Act. 

 

