Body of kidnapped trader found in canal pipe in Karnataka's Gokak

Trader Raju Zanwar (53) from Gokak Town was allegedly kidnapped, murdered and later his body was dumped in Yogikolla canal in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Family members in a complaint to police had suspected involvement of Dr Sachin Shirgavi in Zanwar who is missing from Friday night.

Zanwar had given loans in crores to Shirgavi and the latter had not repaid them. Last Friday, Shirgavi called Zanwar to come to his hospital and take the money, but was not seen after that.

According to the preliminary investigations, Shirgavi with the help of three others had murdered Zanwar and dumped his body in the canal as he could not repay the loans.

Search for the body continued for a week and in the meantime three accused including Shirgavi were arrested.

Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil informed that body of Zanwar was found in a canal pipe at Panchnayakanatti village in Gokak taluk about 8 to 10 km from the spot wherein it had been dumped.