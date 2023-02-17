Body of kidnapped trader found in canal pipe in K'taka

Body of kidnapped trader found in canal pipe in Karnataka's Gokak

Family members in a complaint to police had suspected involvement of Dr Sachin Shirgavi in Zanwar who is missing from Friday night

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 08:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Body of trader from Gokak who had been kidnapped was found in Yogikolla  canal at Panchnayakanatti village in Gokak taluk in Karnataka on Thursday night.
Trader Raju Zanwar (53) from Gokak Town was allegedly kidnapped, murdered and later his body was dumped in Yogikolla canal in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Family members in a complaint to police had suspected involvement of Dr Sachin Shirgavi in Zanwar who is missing from Friday night.

Zanwar had given loans in crores to Shirgavi and the latter had not repaid them. Last Friday, Shirgavi called Zanwar to come to his hospital and take the money, but was not seen after that.
According to the preliminary investigations, Shirgavi with the help of three others had murdered Zanwar and dumped his body in the canal as he could not repay the loans.
Search for the body continued for a week and in the meantime three accused including Shirgavi were arrested.

Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil informed that body of Zanwar was found in a canal pipe at Panchnayakanatti village in Gokak taluk about  8 to 10 km from the spot wherein it had been dumped.

