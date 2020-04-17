Body of missing man found at Ullala Hoige

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  Apr 17 2020
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 15:41 ist
The body of a man, who had abandoned his car at Nethravathi Bridge on NH 66, was found at Ullala Hoige on Friday morning. The car was found abandoned with doors open on the night of April 15.

Vikram Gatti (34), the owner of the car, had gone missing on April 15. According to family members, on that day, at around 9 pm, Vikram, a resident of Pulinchadi in Konaje, had said that he was going out to charge his car battery but never returned. His phone remained switched off. A missing complaint was registered at Konaje Police Station.

