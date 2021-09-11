Bommai-led govt would complete full term: Kodi Mutt Seer

Kodi Mutt Seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is an intelligent administrator and he is getting appropriate guidance from facilitators.

Speaking to media persons, in Shivamogga on Saturday, the seer, known for his accurate predictions, hinted that the Bommai-led government would complete the remaining term without many obstacles.

He also claimed that as per his prediction that Karnataka would witness political changes, B S Yediyurappa stepped down from the chief minister's post and Basavaraj Bommai became chief minister. Now, this government would complete the term.

The seer said as per his predictions, the world suffered due to Covid-19 pandemic and the country is also hit by it. The nation would be free from Covid in the next four to five years due to the vaccine. He also predicted that the state would face drought and borewells will go dry in the coming days.

