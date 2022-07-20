Bommai offers 'Bagina' to Kaveri at KRS dam in Mandya

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered 'Bagina' to River Kaveri at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that for the first time, the 'Bagina' is offered in the month of July as the dams in the region filled fast due to copious rains in the Kaveri catchment areas. The Chief Minister has got the opportunity to offer 'Bagina' to the rivers for the second time in a gap of one year. He offered 'Bagina' on November 2 in 2021.

The Chief Minister also offered puja to the idol of goddess Kaveri at KRS dam and participated in a programme later. He was accompanied by Ministers K C Narayan Gowda and Govind Karjol, Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and others.

The Mandya district administration made all arrangements for the 'Bagina' programme.The bomb disposal squad was pressed into service in the wake of the Chief Minister's visit.

The Chief Minister, who was in Mysuru in the morning, visited goddess Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, as part of 'Vardhanti' festival and offered 'Bagina' to River Kapila at Kabini dam at Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk.