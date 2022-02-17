Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

The hijab-clad students had boycotted the classes on Wednesday

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 17 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 03:39 ist
Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 50 girls of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College wearing hijab here on Thursday returned without attending classes as the college management implemented the High Court’s interim order.

The hijab-clad students had boycotted the classes on Wednesday too.

The college has a long history of allowing students to wear a black headscarf in the classrooms along with the uniform. 

“The principal said that the college administration implemented the HC  interim order. We told him about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement in the Assembly that the High Court’s interim order was not applicable to degree colleges. However, the  principal asked us to wait till the final order. He also advised us to attend online classes,” Soubiya, a BBA student said.

Farheen, a 19-year-old student, said that she would fight for the right to wear hijab even if the court ruled against it.

Students in other colleges in Udupi did not boycott classes. Most Muslim students including six petitioners of Government Women’s PU College, whose petition is currently being heard by the High Court, did not turn to the college. 

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College management has decided to reopen the classes in phases. The college witnessed tension a few days ago over dress code. Examinations for BA students will commence from Friday. The college in the past permitted hijab-clad students in classrooms.

