Book Congress leaders on sedition charges: Renukacharya on hijab row

Hijab row: 'Book Congress leaders on sedition charges'

He also claimed that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Feb 06 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 14:58 ist
Former Minister M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan for instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs. 

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state.

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently. He also claimed that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban. 

Davangere
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics
M P Renukacharya
Sedition
Hijab row
Hijab

