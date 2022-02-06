Book Congress leaders on sedition charges: Renukacharya on hijab row

MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan for instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Also read: 'End Hijab controversy now' HDK tells Karnataka government

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state.

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently. He also claimed that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Check out latest videos from DH: