Boy drowns near Yettinahole project site in Hassan

A 13-year-old boy, who was herding cattle, drowned in the water collected in the land dug up near Yettinahole project site at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Thursday.

The land was dug up to lay pipes as part of the work underway for the Yettinahole drinking water project. Due to heavy rains in the region recently, the water had collected in the dug-up portion.

The boy, who had gone to feed water to his cattle, slipped and drowned, according to sources.

More details are awaited.