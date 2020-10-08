Boy drowns near Yettinahole project site in Hassan

Boy drowns near Yettinahole project site in Hassan

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Sakelshpur ,
  • Oct 08 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 17:05 ist
The boy, who had gone to feed water to his cattle, slipped and drowned, according to sources. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy, who was herding cattle, drowned in the water collected in the land dug up near Yettinahole project site at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Thursday.

The land was dug up to lay pipes as part of the work underway for the Yettinahole drinking water project. Due to heavy rains in the region recently, the water had collected in the dug-up portion.  

The boy, who had gone to feed water to his cattle, slipped and drowned, according to sources.

More details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hassan
Karnataka
Yettinahole

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 