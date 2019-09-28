Boy drowns while washing HM’s vehicle

DH News Service
DH News Service, Koppal,
  Sep 28 2019, 23:12pm ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2019, 00:40am ist

A 12-year-old boy slipped into a pond and drowned while giving a water wash to a vehicle belonging to the headmaster of his school, at Kuduremoti in Kukanur taluk of the district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Basappa Gutturu, a native of Hirebevinahal village. Ramesh, a student of Vijaya Mahantesh residential school in Kuduremoti, on Saturday, accompanied the driver to the pond to give a water wash to the vehicle. He fell into the pond and drowned. The Bevoor police has registered a case to investigate further.

