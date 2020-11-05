Boy from Belagavi bylanes made it big in US biz, politics

Shri Thanedar, the Indian-born American entrepreneur and Democrat millionaire who has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan with 93% votes, has a Belagavi connection.

Thanedar, 65, scientist and businessman, raised a record-breaking $4,38,620, primarily from his own wealth in the state House primary against six other opponents. His campaign two years ago featured a heavy dose of ‘Shri for We’ television ads. He won from the 3rd District of Michigan with 93% of the total votes. He ran for governor two years ago.

He migrated to the United States from Belagavi in 1979 to obtain his PhD in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron (1982), after receiving a Masters Degree at the University of Bombay (1977).

Thanedar worked as a post-doctoral scholar at the University of Michigan (1982-1984), then as a polymer synthesis chemist and project leader at the Petrolite Corporation in St Louis, Missouri (1984-1990).

In 1990, Shri worked at and then purchased a three-employee service company called Chemir. Under Shri’s ownership, the company went from $1,50,000 in annual sales and three employees to $63 million in annual sales and over 400 employees, a trend that has followed him throughout his career.

During his professional career, Shri purchased or sold eight different businesses. He is skilled in turning around troubled companies.

Shri’s story began at Mirapur Galli, Shahpur suburb in Belagavi. Growing up as one of six children in a low-income family, he was taught about the importance of education and the need for financial independence. He was enrolled in the local public school system and excelled due, in large part, to the wisdom instilled in him by his mother Sulochana.

He had scored a meagre 55% marks in his SSLC from Chintamanrao High School and got a job at the age of 18 in a bank in Vijayapura.

Thanedar wanted to do his degree. But the principal of the Dharwad college whom he approached did not allow him to do so.

He had to go up to the vice-chancellor for the same and at last, he got permission. But the bank denied him leave for his exams for 15 days. He decided to leave Vijayapura and came to Dharwad for his exams.

He slept for only one hour for eight days to prepare for his exams. Even before his exams got over, Thanedar got to know that he had been fired from his bank job.