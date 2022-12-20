Boy shot dead in Karnataka farm, father disputes how it all happened

A farm labourer, whose seven-year-old son was shot dead on Saturday, is denying the police version that the boy’s 15-year-old brother accidentally pulled the trigger.

The incident occurred on a farmhouse near Kanakapura.

“My 15-year-old son was made to say that he took aim at his younger brother, Samabin, and pulled the trigger of a gun he had found in the farmhouse,” Aminulla, 43, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, told DH on Monday.

Aminulla said the 15-year-old found the gun on a sack of grain and when he tried to pick it up, it slipped to the floor and went off.

Aminulla and his family live in a house on the farm where he and his wife work as labourers.

The farm is located in Kadushivanahalli near Kanakapura.

“Farm owner Mallesh’s son made my son say that he had aimed the gun at his brother and pressed the trigger,” Aminulla said.

“We are labourers from Uttar Pradesh and we don’t know anyone here. We just want our son to be released as early as possible,” Aminulla said.

Mallesh purportedly told the police that he had inherited the single barrel shotgun. “There is no licence for it,” police quoted Mallesh as saying.

Samabin was the fourth of Aminulla’s six children. The 15-year-old boy is Aminulla’s second son.

“He was taking care of the cattle and milking them since Friday. On Saturday, I went to my friend Ajay Prajapati’s house with my wife and four of our children as I was searching for another job. Samabin decided to stay back with his elder brother,” he said.

“My son called me around 1.30 pm saying his brother was injured. We lost our way while rushing to the farmhouse. Finally, when we reached the place, we found Samabin lying in a pool of blood. A bullet had entered near his eye and exited from his head,” he said.

Kodihalli police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the Indian Arms Act.

Mallesh was arrested and the boy sent to a juvenile home. Mallesh told police that he had kept the gun loaded to chase away wild animals entering his farm.