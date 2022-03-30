Boy slips into toilet pit, dies in Karnataka district

A 10-year-old boy fell into a pit near the public toilet at the new bus stand and died here on Wednesday.

The deceased is Hanamanth Narasappa Shillekyatha, a resident of Ashraya colony behind the KSRTC bus depot.

Waste water from the public toilet at the bus stand has accumulated in the pit. The boy, while running to the bus stand to receive his relative, slipped and fell into the pit.

A pit was dug near the toilet to store the waste water. It was not covered with slabs which caused the death. The KSRTC officers were responsible for the incident, alleged Basavaraj Reval, a resident of the colony.

