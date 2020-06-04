Boy under quarantine dies of stomach ache

A 14-year-old boy, who was under institutional quarantine, died of stomach ache at OPEC hospital in Raichur on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mallesh, a resident of Madarakal village in Devadurg taluk. He was quarantined at a quarantine centre set up at PU College in Devadurg after he along with his parents returned from Mumbai on May 16.

As he was suffering from stomach ache, the boy was admitted to the hospital but breathed his last as he failed to respond to the treatment. His throat swab has been collected for testing.