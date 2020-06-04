Boy under quarantine dies of stomach ache

Boy under quarantine dies of stomach ache

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jun 04 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 17:08 ist
Representative image (iStock)

A 14-year-old boy, who was under institutional quarantine, died of stomach ache at OPEC hospital in Raichur on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Mallesh, a resident of Madarakal village in Devadurg taluk. He was quarantined at a quarantine centre set up at PU College in Devadurg after he along with his parents returned from Mumbai on May 16.

As he was suffering from stomach ache, the boy was admitted to the hospital but breathed his last as he failed to respond to the treatment. His throat swab has been collected for testing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Raichur
quarantine
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

 