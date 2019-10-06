Boycott Rahul Gandhi: Nagaraj, Kannada Chalavali prez

Activist and president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha Vatal Nagaraj on Saturday demanded to continue night traffic ban on NH 212 in Bandipur forest.

He urged people to boycott Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Nagaraj, along with his supporters, staged a protest in front of the Mysuru Railway Station.

Despite the Supreme Court’s order to look for an alternative, Rahul Gandhi is demanding lifting of the night traffic ban. Bandipur is a

wildlife resource of Karnataka and it is every individual’s duty to protect the forests, he said.

Nagaraj alleged that the timber mafia is demanding to l ift night traffic ban and the Kerala government is supporting it.

The Union government must protect wildlife and must take immediate measures, he demanded.