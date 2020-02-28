Brace yourself; hotter days ahead, says IMD

The steep rise in mercury levels have heralded the early arrival of summer. Mysureans should be ready for a harsher summer in the months of March, April and May, say weather experts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius over the next five days, from February 29 to March 4. On Friday, the temperature hovered around 32 to 34 degree Celsius in the city. The IMD predicts no rainfall over the next five days in Mysuru district.

The city is expected to experience a hotter than normal summer, this year. IMD officials said that the above normal temperature of around one degree Celsius is likely to prevail over several meteorological sub-divisions of the country, this year.

According to forecast, the mercury levels are expected to record 34 degree Celsius this week, even though the sky may be slightly cloudy. The night temperature will be around 17 to 19 degree Celsius. The mercury levels started rising by the end of December and was around 31 degrees during the first week of January,

Mysuru experienced the hottest summer in March 2019. The maximum temperature was hovering between 33.7 degrees and 37.9 degrees throughout the month, which was 2-3 degrees higher than the normal temperature. The highest temperature was recorded on March 7, when the city experienced 37.9 degrees -- the highest in the last 88 years.

But, this year, the temperature level has already reached 34 degrees in February, which might be a prelude to harsher temperatures over the next three months. The high temperatures force the people to stay indoors. It is advised to carry an umbrella or cover the heads, while venturing out, during day time. It is also the season of a possible outbreak of epidemic diseases. If children are exposed to heat, they may suffer from dehydration. Measures should be taken to ensure that they are fully covered and consume sufficient fluids.