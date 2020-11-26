Brand name necessary to market herbal oil: Sriramulu

Brand name necessary to market herbal oil overseas: Sriramulu

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hunsur (Mysuru dist),
  Nov 26 2020
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 22:29 ist
Minister B Sriramulu interacts with the tribals about the herbal hair oil, at Pakshirajapura tribal hamlet in Hunsur taluk on Thursday. Credit: DH.

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu opined that a brand name is required to market the ayurveda hair oil prepared by the tribals, at international markets.

He visited the tribal hamlet and inspected the herbal oil products prepared by the tribals at Pakshirajapura in the taluk.

Speaking after interacting with them, he said, “The hamlets at Shivamogga and Mysuru districts have been selected for the preservation of the traditional products, and Pakshirajapura is one among them.”

There is a need for an international recognition and market for the herbal oil prepared by the tribals here. A brand is required to market the herbal products and the government is committed to create a brand for financial empowerment of the tribals, he assured.

The government has already released Rs 2 crore to sustain the traditional medical practice of the tribals and also establish cottage industries, he said.

