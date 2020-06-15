Bread, biscuits replace Langar at Hubballi Gurudwara

For the first time in the history since its inception in 1969, bread and biscuit packets replaced the famed ‘Langar’ at Gurudwara at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi, when it reopened after the nearly two-and-a-half months of lockdown, on Sunday.

It reopened for considerable number of Sikh devotees, almost a week after the restrictions on religious places were relaxed. The Langar was not arranged due to safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines. The Gurudwara was closed during the lockdown.

Instead of 'Langar', bread and biscuit packets were distributed to devotees, and Guru Nanak Mission Trust, which is managing the Gurudwara, would take a decision to continue this practice next Sunday or not, based on guidelines.

After sanitising the entire Gurudwara premise, devotees were allowed on Sunday, as it was the day devotees come in large numbers. Regular sad-sanghat and keerthan were held, while Halva-like prasad was given.

"Around 300 devotees used to come on Sundays before the lockdown, and it went down to nearly 80 on this Sunday. The number is expected to be more next Sunday. We used to conduct Langar every Sunday or special occasions, but not this Sunday," said Gurudwara priest Gyani Major Singh.

Automatic hand sanitiser was arranged, devotees wore masks, and maintained social distancing also. The entire process of rituals began at 8:30 am and ended before 10:30 am, he added.