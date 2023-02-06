Bribe: Spl public prosecutor in Lokyutka net

A special public prosecutor of Pocso court was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta sleuths while accepting a bribe from an accused in return for favours.

Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Kotegoudar had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, in exchange of favours, from a Pocso case accused G T Madan Kumar, a resident of Kittur in Davangere taluk. Rekha had received the first installment of Rs 1.13 lakh. She was pressuring the accused to give the remaining amount and had also taken a signed blank cheque from the complainant.

The Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the officer, along with 1.87 lakh cash, at her residence. The Lokayukta police have taken the officer in question into their custody.