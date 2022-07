With the intermittent rain lashing various parts of the district, a bridge near Kogre in Koppa taluk collapsed on Monday.

The bridge was on the Sringeri-Horanadu link road.

The collapse of the bridge in Kogre has affected the movement of vehicles. Now, the vehicles have to travel via Makkikoppa-Kogre- Menasinahadya-Balige-Horandu.