Bridge to Mangalore airport develops cracks

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the movement of vehicles and people on the bridge is prohibited

  • Jun 15 2021, 09:56 ist
Kavoor bridge, located on an arterial road connecting Mangalore International Airport to the city, was closed for traffic on Tuesday after the bridge developed cracks.

Sources told DH that the bridge developed cracks after one of the pillars sank. The construction of a new bridge had just begun. Those travelling from the city towards Airport will have to take a detour via Baikampady and Jokatte.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the movement of vehicles and people on the bridge is prohibited. All those arriving from Udupi to Mangalore Airport should travel via Mulki-Kinnigoli-Kateel-Bajpe to reach the airport while those from Mangaluru should use Nanthoor-Vamanjoor-Gurpura-Bajpe to reach the airport. 

The incident occurred around 3 am.

