Brindavan Gardens closed for public due to leopard scare

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district was closed for the public on Sunday, after a leopard was sighted near the garden on Saturday.
The leopard was sighted on CCTV camera footages. The authorities acted swiftly and restricted entry to the gardens from Saturday evening as a precautionary measure.
The Forest department has taken all necessary measures in this regard and placed a cage to trap the wild cat. More details are awaited.
