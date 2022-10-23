Brindavan Gardens closed for public due to leopard scare

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district was closed for the public on Sunday, after a leopard was sighted near the garden on Saturday.

The leopard was sighted on CCTV camera footages. The authorities acted swiftly and restricted entry to the gardens from Saturday evening as a precautionary measure.

The Forest department has taken all necessary measures in this regard and placed a cage to trap the wild cat. More details are awaited.