Brindavan Gardens closed for public due to leopard scare

Leopard scare: Brindavan Gardens closed for public

The Forest department has taken all necessary measures in this regard and placed a cage to trap the wild cat

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Oct 23 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district was closed for the public on Sunday, after a leopard was sighted near the garden on Saturday.

The leopard was sighted on CCTV camera footages. The authorities acted swiftly and restricted entry to the gardens from Saturday evening as a precautionary measure.

The Forest department has taken all necessary measures in this regard and placed a cage to trap the wild cat. More details are awaited.

Brindavan Gardens
Mandya
Karnataka
leopard

