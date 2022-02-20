Broken promises irk people displaced for Udupi thermal plant

Scientists from EMPRI who visited the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies of people displaced by Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) heard complaints of broken promises and betrayal.

The Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) report on the carrying capacity for expansion of UPCL also flagged several violations in the rehabilitation procedure adopted during the land acquisition stage.

It said that the national rehabilitation and resettlement policy, 2007, has not been followed while rehabilitating the displaced persons.

“Many complained that they were forcibly evicted and also that some were evicted at midnight. They have been offered many incentives such as “one job for one rehabilitated” family, but many are yet to get the jobs as promised by the company,” it said.

They told the team that many of those who got jobs didn’t receive the incentives.

“After a few years of service, a couple of them were removed from the job, citing silly reasons. Many incentives remained on paper,” it said.

“They (land losers) are frustrated and furious towards UPCL. They added that when they were farmers, they led a dignified life. But now, at R&R colonies, they feel that their condition is miserable. Even basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, proper roads and health services are not adequately provided and maintained,” it said.

Whatever money was received as compensation was spent to build new houses. The land losers are not allowed to have their own borewells.

“They are not allowed to grow trees and undertake farming activities. The UPCL representative who approached the people at the beginning of the rehabilitation and resettlement with lucrative incentives never turned up later,” the report said.

