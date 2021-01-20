BRT: Forest dept creates fire lines to prevent wildfire

With summer nearing, the Forest department has taken all measures to prevent wildfires and have created 2,828 km long fire lines at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BRT), in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

Besides, the department has appointed 445 watchers, on temporary basis to keep a vigil and to prevent forest fires during summer season.

In 2019, more than 11,000 acres of forest was gutted due to wildfire. Following this, the Forest department took several precautionary measures last year, and no wildfire was reported in the region. This year too, the department has taken all measures to prevent any such incident.

The probe revealed that the 2019 wildfire was man-made and was the handiwork of locals. Hence, the department took several measures last year, and were successful in taking the locals into confidence. Similar efforts have continued this year.

The department has planned to create awareness among the locals on the importance of protecting forests and the impact of wildfire, through street plays and distribution of pamphlets.

The officials said that the people travelling on the national highway, through the forest are warned not to stop their vehicles midway and also to refrain from smoking during the travel.

Fire lines of 50 metre width are being created on both sides of the national highway. As cigarette and beedi butts thrown by a few drivers spark wildfire, the fire lines have been widened, to prevent the spread, they said.

The Forest department had sought the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) during the wildfire in 2019. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have decided to seek the help of the IAF, in case of an emergency and have held discussions in this regard.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S R Natesh explained that measures are being taken to prevent any wildfire during summer. "As a precautionary measure, watchers have been appointed near all villages bordering the forest. Fire watchers and the department personnel will be on an alert during the summer. There are plans to seek the help of helicopters, in case fire is spotted in core forest, which is difficult for the personnel to enter. Discussions are held with the authorities," he said.

Scattered rains that were reported in the district has helped the forest to turn green. Dry grass has reduced. Even if there is fire, it will not spread fast. Besides, wild animals will not face shortage of fodder, opined the officials.