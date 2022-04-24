BSY asks Bommai to consider other names for Shivamogga airport

Following a controversy over naming the upcoming Shivamogga airport after him, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has written to CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, urging him to name the airport after other prominent leaders of the region.

In a letter to the CM, Yediyurappa said that he was thankful that the government considered his name for the airport. "However, I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate," he said.

He requested the CM to review his decision and name the airport after someone who had made significant contributions to the development of the country and the state.

Bommai had announced last week that the upcoming airport at Sogane near Shivamogga would be named after Yediyurappa, who hails from the district. This had triggered a controversy with several people pointing out that there were several prominent personalities from the district who deserves the honour.

