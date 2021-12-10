BSY, MP BY Raghavendra cast vote in Shikaripur

Before voting, BSY performed a special puja at Huchcharayaswamy temple

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 10 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 14:21 ist
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra voted in the elections to Shivamogga local authority constituency comprising three taluks of neighbouring Davangere, in town municipal council office in Shikaripur town.

The polling started at 8 am on Friday.

Before voting, BSY performed a special puja at Huchcharayaswamy temple. BJP candidate D S Arun, son of legislative council former chairman D H Shankaramurthy, was also present on the occasion.

Four candidates including D S Arun of BJP,  R Prasanna Kumar of Congress, Shashikumar BK of JD (U) and independent candidate P Y Raju are in the fray. As many as 4,164 candidates are eligible to cast their votes in the constituency.

Karnataka
shivamogga
Elections
Karnataka Politics
B S Yediyurappa

