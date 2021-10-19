BSY to campaign in Hanagal, Sindhagi ahead of bypolls

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said he will campaign in Sindhagi on October 20 and 21 and in Hanagal on 22 and 23 ahead of the bypolls on October 30.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Yediyurappa exuded confidence that BJP would win both seats adding that if necessary, he would campaign in Hanagal for some more days.

He also reiterated that he stepped down from the top post on his own and did not weep while resigning. There was no pressure from anyone in the party, he said. He also made it clear that the Centre had not ignored minorities under any circumstance.

Referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark against RSS, he said the Congress leader must mind his words before making any remark against RSS.

