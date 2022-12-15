BSY's 'heir apparent' Vijayendra creates a buzz in Shikaripur

State BJP vice-president and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra has started an unofficial campaign in the Shikaripur Assembly constituency, even before the announcement of candidates by the party.

He is projected to replace Yediyurappa as the saffron party’s candidate and make his electoral debut here.

Vijayendra, who was hardly seen in any programme including the party meeting held in Shikaripur earlier, has become a regular guest at all programmes held there.

His brother and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra are seen accompanying him.

Vijayendra believes that he has the onus of carrying forward his father’s rapport with the party workers and voters of the constituency. Yediyurappa represented the constituency in the Assembly eight times and served as chief minister four times.

In an exclusive chat with DH, Vijayendra said he was very curious to know how the party workers and voters of the constituency would accept him after the party leaders unanimously announced him as the BJP’s face from Shikaripur for the next polls.

Also Read | ‘Are you with terrorists or patriots?’ Basavaraj Bommai asks Congress

“But to my surprise, they accepted me as their candidate. I had not expected this kind of a positive response.”

On challenges, he said, “my father has implemented almost 95 per cent of the development works in the constituency. As of now, people are happy with the development and they have no expectations as such. There is no pending development work. If there is anything in future, I will fulfil it. But my biggest challenge is to carry on the good rapport with the voters of all communities which my father had. I will strive to get in touch with them at the personal level as much as possible.”

He said the party is strong at the grassroots level in Shikaripur and that is the main reason for its victory here all these years.

“I am confident that the voters will ensure a historical victory for BJP in the 2023 elections.”

Yediyurappa has prepared the ground to ensure that Vijayendra begins his electoral politics on a victorious note.

No rival of strength

As part of it, he succeeded in wooing retired KAS officer and former JD(S) leader H T Baligar, who had unsuccessfully faced the polls against Yediyurappa in 2013 and 2018, to embrace BJP.

Though had enjoyed the support of voters in the constituency in general and STs in particular. So, now, there is no major political rival for the BJP in Shikaripur.