Budget lays foundation for India’s future: S T Somashekar

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar described the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, as ‘historical’ and as ‘foundation for future India’ with foresight on ‘Nation First’.

In a press release, the minister stated that, the stress on Athmanirbhar Bharat will help farmers, youth and women to become financially empowered.

“The state government will supplement the Centre’s initiatives. Both the Centre and state governments are committed to the farm sector and farmers. The announcement on minimum support price (MSP) is in this direction, to double the income of farmers. The announcement on upgrading of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yards is an indication towards the pro-farmer policy of the government,” he said.

Somashekar said, “The plan of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, to strengthen the agriculture sector, is commendable. Focus on animal husbandry and fisheries is also a positive development. Farmers should exploit the opportunities for exports of their produce. An outlay of Rs 27 lakh crore, over five years, for Athmanirbhar Bharat will give a boost to the manufacturing sector.”