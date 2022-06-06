Belagavi burglars put cow skulls on solar light poles

Burglars in Belagavi put cow skulls on solar light poles

The burglars targeted the solar poles installed beside the road between the town and the famous Gokak Falls, dubbed as the Niagara Falls of India

IANS
IANS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 15:42 ist
The skulls have been dangling on poles since two days and authorities have not taken any action. Credit: IANS Photo

Burglars put cow skulls on solar light poles after stealing solar lights in Gokak town of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The incident came to light on Monday, resulting in public outrage.

The skulls have been dangling on poles since two days and authorities have not taken any action, according to locals.

The burglars targeted the solar poles installed beside the road between the town and the famous Gokak Falls, dubbed as the Niagara Falls of India.

They stole solar lights from three poles.

Gokak town police have been intimated about the incident and corporation authorities are also visiting the spot, according to sources.

