Bus conductor ends life in Karnataka's Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 09 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 11:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A person working as a conductor at North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Savadatti depot reportedly ended his life by hanging at his house Ugargol village of Savadatti taluk. 

According to police officials, Shivakumar Neelgar (40) had borrowed loans up to Rs 5 lakh. The Incident took place on Thursday night and came to the fore on Friday.

What led him to take the extreme step was not known.

Savadatti police are investigating the case.

