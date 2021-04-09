Bus conductor ends life in Karnataka's Belagavi

A person working as a conductor at North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Savadatti depot reportedly ended his life by hanging at his house Ugargol village of Savadatti taluk.

According to police officials, Shivakumar Neelgar (40) had borrowed loans up to Rs 5 lakh. The Incident took place on Thursday night and came to the fore on Friday.

What led him to take the extreme step was not known.

Savadatti police are investigating the case.