Bus services to all districts except Mysuru to resume on Monday

Bus services to facilitate inter-district travel will resume from Monday across Karnataka, except for Mysuru, which continues to be under lockdown. Inter-state buses will remain off the road for some time.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said 3,000 buses will be deployed on the first day of operations. "KSRTC will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations based on traffic density and need," the chief traffic manager said in a statement.

A decision on inter-state bus operations will be taken in the coming days based on the guidelines issued by the respective states, he added.

All four road transport corporations (RTCs) have directed their employees to report to work after testing negative in the RTPCR test within the last 72 hours. Besides making masks mandatory, some depot managers have also advised the staffers on long routes to bring food from home.