Bus services to all districts except Mysuru to resume on Monday

A decision on inter-state bus operations will be taken in the coming days based on the guidelines issued by the respective states

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Jun 20 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 18:16 ist
KSRTC buses ready to resume service on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions are eased as part of Unlock 2.0. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Bus services to facilitate inter-district travel will resume from Monday across Karnataka, except for Mysuru, which continues to be under lockdown. Inter-state buses will remain off the road for some time.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said 3,000 buses will be deployed on the first day of operations. "KSRTC will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations based on traffic density and need," the chief traffic manager said in a statement.

Read | BMTC to operate buses from 6 am to 7 pm starting Monday

A decision on inter-state bus operations will be taken in the coming days based on the guidelines issued by the respective states, he added.

All four road transport corporations (RTCs) have directed their employees to report to work after testing negative in the RTPCR test within the last 72 hours. Besides making masks mandatory, some depot managers have also advised the staffers on long routes to bring food from home.

Karnataka
KSRTC
nekrtc
nwkrtc
Mysuru

