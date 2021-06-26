Bus services to Mysuru to resume from Monday

In a big relief to people commuting between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the KSRTC is set to operate 500 buses from Monday, also easing problems of the the passengers in the neighbouring districts.

Ever since the unlock measures began on June 21, transport services have been restored in all districts, except Mysuru, which had maintained restrictions due to the high positivity rate.

KSRTC officials said more than 2 lakh passengers travelled between Bengaluru and Mysuru every day before the pandemic. If one added ridership from Ramanagara, Mandya and Maddur, the number goes up further.

Except for Kodagu, bus services between the neighbouring districts will be restored. "Kodagu is allowing bus services within the district but restricted inter-district movement. We expect the rules to be relaxed in the next few days," KSRTC chief traffic manager Prabhakar Reddy said.

The Mysuru Urban and Rural divisions together operated 1,100 schedules, which had been reduced to 900, during last year's unlock period. On Monday, the Corporation plans to run 500 buses and scale it up in the coming days after assessing the demand.