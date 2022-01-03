Maharashtra arrivals without RT-PCR reports sent back

Buses from Maharashtra ferrying passengers without RT-PCR test results denied entry into Karnataka

Checks were intensified from Monday morning due to a sharp spike in cases in the neighbouring state

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali
  • Jan 03 2022, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 08:33 ist
Representative picture of passenger screening. Credit: DH File Photo

Buses arriving from Maharashtra without the necessary negative RT-PCR test results of passengers were sent back starting early Monday as the state stepped up its vigil at the state borders following a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state.

District Police have set up check posts on all roads connecting with Maharashtra and Goa, with health personnel deployed to screen passengers and check their RT-PCR test reports.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed that the buses ferrying passengers without RT-PCR test reports were being sent back. 

Belagavi
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
Maharashtra

