Buses from Maharashtra ferrying passengers without RT-PCR test results denied entry into Karnataka

Buses arriving from Maharashtra without the necessary negative RT-PCR test results of passengers were sent back starting early Monday as the state stepped up its vigil at the state borders following a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state.

District Police have set up check posts on all roads connecting with Maharashtra and Goa, with health personnel deployed to screen passengers and check their RT-PCR test reports.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed that the buses ferrying passengers without RT-PCR test reports were being sent back.

