Buses stay off the roads in dists, pvt operators fleece public

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses stayed off the roads on Wednesday, due to the state-wide strike called by the employees’ association demanding implementation of 6th Pay Commission in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Wednesday.

However, the private vehicles like buses, maxi cabs, cabs and autorickshaws operated at all the districts, minimising the inconvenience to the daily commuters. But, the fare was doubled and the commuters made to pay more. It was a common scene to see the private operators exploiting the public making use of the situation, in all the districts.

As the KSRTC buses stayed off the roads from Tuesday evening itself, those returning from schools, offices and others were caught unaware.

While the KSRTC bus fare from Hassan to Bengaluru was Rs 193, the private buses charged Rs 500 to Bengaluru, Rs 400 to Mysuru and Rs 100 for Channarayapatna. The passengers had no other option, but to pay hefty fares.

Meanwhile, in Mandya, two buses plied as usual amid the protest and served the people, inviting accolades from the public in Maddur. The two buses plied between Maddur and Koppa route.

Speaking to the reporters, driver Jayaramu said, “The employees should understand that it is not right to put their demand during the present Covid crisis. Besides, it would affect thousands of people across the state.”