Business back to normal in Hassan

Business back to normal in Hassan

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 05 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 21:41 ist
People at a jewellery showroom in Hassan on Tuesday.

As soon as the 43-day lockdown was lifted, business picked up in Hassan city, with people thronging jewellery and textile showrooms and other shops, in large numbers.

But, people, forgot to maintain social distancing at showrooms. The district administration, which had decided to keep the shops open for three days in a week, has now allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm, on all days.

The vendors have started selling fruits, flowers, vegetables by the roadsides. Tailor shops, optical showrooms, copier shops too started business.

Heavy rush was seen at gold and silver jewellery shops on BM Road, Kasturba Road, Gandhi Bazaar and other places.

Hotels and restaurants have continued with parcel service. Parking facility is made and only those wearing masks are supplied food packets.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hassan
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 