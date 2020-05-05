Business back to normal in Hassan

As soon as the 43-day lockdown was lifted, business picked up in Hassan city, with people thronging jewellery and textile showrooms and other shops, in large numbers.

But, people, forgot to maintain social distancing at showrooms. The district administration, which had decided to keep the shops open for three days in a week, has now allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm, on all days.

The vendors have started selling fruits, flowers, vegetables by the roadsides. Tailor shops, optical showrooms, copier shops too started business.

Heavy rush was seen at gold and silver jewellery shops on BM Road, Kasturba Road, Gandhi Bazaar and other places.

Hotels and restaurants have continued with parcel service. Parking facility is made and only those wearing masks are supplied food packets.