Bye-election for Mysuru ward to be held on September 3

The state election commission has announced the dates of an urban body bye-election to Mysuru's ward number 36.

The bypolls were necessitated as the membership of Rukmini Madegowda, formerly a Mayor, was disqualified by the Court.

As per the notification, the election is scheduled for September 3. The last date to file nomination is August 23. The nominations will be scrutinised on August 24 and August 26 is the last date to withdraw the papers.

The election will be held on September 3, if required. However, vote counting will be on September 6.

It has to be noted that the trial court in the city had disqualified Rukmini of JD(S), also Mayor, as corporator for not disclosing the details of assets in the affidavit filed with nomination papers in 2018.

Rajani Annaiah of Congress, who lost to Rukmini Madegowda in the 2018 Corporation polls, filed a petition in the District Court questioning the election of Rukmini, alleging a false affidavit regarding her assets. The lower court annulled the election. Later, Rukmini had filed an appeal in the high court, which upheld the disqualification.