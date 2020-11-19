Byramangala project: Karnataka HC seeks affidavit on river course

The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file an affidavit on oath by a senior officer stating that the ongoing work would not divert or change the course of Vrushabhavati river. The court extended the order of stay on the work till the next date of

hearing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL which claimed that the Rs 110-cr project intending to change the path of Vrushabhavati river may result in consequences impacting environment and ecology. The counsel for the petitioners pointed that the state had not stated in its objections about obtaining an expert opinion on the work.

The advocate representing the state government submitted that the project was not intended to change the course of the river. The project only intends to prevent the encroachers and polluters from further damage the river, he stated. The court asked the state government to file a statement on oath that the work of changing or diverting the course of Vrushabhavati river would not be taken up. The PIL filed by Bangalore Environment Trust and others mainly seeks quashing of the government order on the project.

The petitioners also sought direction for restoration of the area of the Byramangala reservoir as it was prior to the construction of the diversion weir.