CAA stir: Mysuru citizens divided, protests held

Amid the imposition of Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act, the city witnessed pro and against demonstrations for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), on Sunday.

The City Police took two women, Sandhya and Kalavathi, also workers of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), into custody for distributing pamphlets containing provocative messages at Naachanahalli Palya.

Despite prohibitory orders, District (Rural) Congress leaders demonstrated against the CAA at Gandhi Square. MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the protests will continue until the Union government withdrew CAA.

On the other hand, BJP workers and the members of various organisation gathered at Oval Ground in support of CAA. BJP workers, led by MLA S A Ramdas, staged a demonstration for more than an hour. They raised slogans in favor of CAA and Union government.

However, the police managed to clear both the Congress and the BJP workers.

The City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna had promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, at Hardinge Circle, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Harsha Road, Albert Victor Road, D Devaraj Urs Road, Gandhi Square, and in a kilometre radius around Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple. The prohibitory orders were implemented to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of pro and against demonstration for CAA.